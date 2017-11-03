CodeAnalogies

About

CSS Tutorials

JavaScript Tutorials

Suggest Another Topic

Blog

Learn the basics of web development with unforgettable tutorials

Fully understand JavaScript and CSS concepts using memorable analogies and imagery. Eliminate hours of trial and error and guessing.

Give your brain the explanations it deserves!

Over 400,000 people have used CodeAnalogies. I try to release a new guide every two weeks. Want to hear about it first?

Basic web development lessons that use analogies to make new concepts simple

Each tutorial includes images, diagrams and text that explain common coding challenges in a refreshing (and unusual) way

CSS
JavaScript
SQL
Git

CSS Tutorials

CSS Basics

Positioning

CSS Positioning Explained by Building an Ice Cream Sundae

Article

Interactive Tutorial

Box Model

The CSS Box Model Explained by Living in a Boring Suburban Neighborhood

Article

Display

CSS Display Explained by Packing a Suitcase

Article

Flexbox

CSS Flexbox Explained by Roadtripping across the Country

Article

Interactive Tutorial

Floats

CSS Floats Explained by Riding An Escalator

Article

Selectors

CSS Selectors Explained by Going Car Shopping

Article

JavaScript Tutorials

Javascript Basics

The Very Basics

JavaScript Syntax Explained by Directing a Constuction Site

Video

Interactive Tutorial

Variables

JavaScript Variables Are Just Like Trucks

Video

Article

Arrays and Objects

JavaScript Arrays and Objects are Just Like Books and Newspapers

Article

Interactive Tutorial

For Loops And More

For Loops Explained by Running a Factory

Article

Interactive Tutorial

Callbacks

JavaScript Callbacks Explained Using Minions

Article

MVC Frameworks

Model View Controller Explained by Ordering Drinks at the Bar

Article

Key JavaScript Concepts

AJAX

AJAX Explained By Working In A Fast Food Restaurant

Article

Promises

JavaScript Promises Explained By Gambling At A Casino

Article

Closures

JavaScript Closures Explained by Mailing a Package

Article

Scoping

Scoping Explained Through Multiple Levels of Government

Article

Traversing The DOM

Traversing The DOM Is Just Like Creating Your Personal Schedule

Article

Popular JavaScript Frameworks

D3.js Basics

Learn D3.js by Planting a Vegetable Garden

Article

Interactive Tutorial

React Props/State

Props/State Explained Through Darth Vader’s Hunt for the Rebels

Article

Express.js

Express Basics Explained by Running a Restaurant

Article

JavaScript Dev Tools

Basic Dev Tools

JS Dev Tools Explained By Cooking In a Restaurant Kitchen

Article

LocalHost v. Web Servers

Localhost Explained By Starting A Microbrewery

Article

SQL Tutorials

Basics

SQL Basics

SQL Tables Explained by Voting in the Infamous 2016 Election

Article

Git Tutorials

Git Basics

Git Basics

The Basics of Git Explained by Designing a New Car

Article

About

Hi, I'm Kevin! I taught myself web development over the last couple years on nights and weekends. It was...challenging.

There had to be a better way to teach code than endless videos, blog posts and practice problems. I started studing cognitive psychology, and I realized that analogies and imagery make complex topics much easier to understand.

I wrote the first tutorial in March 2016, "Javascript Callbacks Explained Using Minions". It did over 5000 views, and I knew I was on to something.

Since then, the tutorials have done over 400,000 views. Now, I am trying to create a new way to teach web development

Want to chat? Email me at kevin (at) codeanalogies.com