Basic web development lessons that use analogies to make new concepts simple
Each tutorial includes images, diagrams and text that explain common coding challenges in a refreshing (and unusual) way
About
Hi, I'm Kevin! I taught myself web development over the last couple years on nights and weekends. It was...challenging.
There had to be a better way to teach code than endless videos, blog posts and practice problems. I started studing cognitive psychology, and I realized that analogies and imagery make complex topics much easier to understand.
I wrote the first tutorial in March 2016, "Javascript Callbacks Explained Using Minions". It did over 5000 views, and I knew I was on to something.
Since then, the tutorials have done over 400,000 views. Now, I am trying to create a new way to teach web development
Want to chat? Email me at kevin (at) codeanalogies.com