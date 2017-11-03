Each tutorial includes images, diagrams and text that explain common coding challenges in a refreshing (and unusual) way

Traversing The DOM Is Just Like Creating Your Personal Schedule

JavaScript Arrays and Objects are Just Like Books and Newspapers

The Basics of Git Explained by Designing a New Car

About

Hi, I'm Kevin! I taught myself web development over the last couple years on nights and weekends. It was...challenging.

There had to be a better way to teach code than endless videos, blog posts and practice problems. I started studing cognitive psychology, and I realized that analogies and imagery make complex topics much easier to understand.

I wrote the first tutorial in March 2016, "Javascript Callbacks Explained Using Minions". It did over 5000 views, and I knew I was on to something.

Since then, the tutorials have done over 400,000 views. Now, I am trying to create a new way to teach web development

Want to chat? Email me at kevin (at) codeanalogies.com